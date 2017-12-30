Noon Year’s Eve Celebration at The Durham Museum

3-2-1, Happy New Year! Children of all ages will enjoy this fun-packed party with live music by Dino O’Dell and the T-Rex All-Stars, special crafts and activities. Ring in the noon year in your handmade party hats while enjoying the celebratory bubble wrap stomp and the spectacular balloon drop at noon in the Suzanne and Walter Scott Great Hall.

Entry to the Noon Year's Eve Celebration is included with Museum Admission and Free for Museum Members!

Adults: $11, Seniors (62+): $8

Children (3–12): $7

Children 2 years and under FREE

DURHAM MEMBERS: show your active membership card to enjoy expedited entry. Entry will be available on the main and lower levels. Not a Member? Join today!

OVERFLOW PARKING: will be available in the Conagra Brands parking lot at 7th & Leavenworth Streets, with shuttle drop-off at the museum.

(Please note, this year's event is on the eve of Noon Year's Eve, Saturday, December 30th. Please mark your calendar accordingly.)