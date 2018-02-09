Notation Paintings: Belinda Smith

“In this series of Notation Studies, I am exploring the relationship between diagrams of dance movement and painting. Having studied a variety of dance styles from an early age including ballet, tap, modern theatre and jazz in addition to taking music lessons, I have always been interested in the connections between different art forms and the idea of capturing and communicating dance movement through paint.”

Smith incorporates labanotation scores, which chart and record choreography movements, into her works. A dance notation chart is much like a score that a musician uses to record the notes for a song.