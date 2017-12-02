Noteworthy Presents: A Benefit Supporting The Kim Foundation

NoteWorthy Presents:

A Night to Support Suicide and Mental Health Awareness benefiting the Kim Foundation

Burkum Boys / Yellow After Rain / Histrionic

Tickets: $10 ADV / $15 DOS

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2zIuErp

ALL AGES Doors at 7pm

About NoteWorthyMost problems cannot be solved alone. Through the collaboration of musicians, businesses and nonprofits, NoteWorthy creates engaging concert experiences to drive social change in the communities we live in. Music can change lives and so can you. Book and/or host an event with NoteWorthy today. #GetPumpedAbout the Kim FoundationConnecting people to resources is central to The Kim Foundation’s mission of improving lives through mental health and suicide prevention. Through its work, The Kim Foundation serves to bridge the gaps in mental health services and further encourages innovation that will enhance programs, expand services, strengthen organizational systems, and most importantly, transform lives.Focused on increasing awareness and promoting continued education related to mental illness and suicide, The Kim Foundation strives to break down the stigma often associated with seeking mental health care. The Kim Foundation works to assure individuals and families touched by mental illness and/or suicide that they are not alone on their journey to recovery.Burkum Boys – Omaha, NEBrothers Gabriel, Perry, and Graham Burkum grew up in the midwest surrounded by a large family of musicians. Over the years, the boys have performed and toured with a variety of bands and artists, while remaining close with one another. Sharing a deep love for good old rock and roll, rhythm and blues, and country swing- 'BURKUM BOYS' have deliberately honed their sound with an always conscious connection and respect for the past greats. These 'BOYS’ are brothers, and you can hear it in their tight pocket, instinctive harmonies, and natural blend.Yellow After Rain – Local Emo/Rock Band Out of Lincoln, NEHistrionic – Alternative Band Out of Lincoln, NE