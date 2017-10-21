Nov 5 - Festival of South African Dance

The Festival of South African Dance will be performing in Omaha as part of their debut United States tour. With more the 20 dancers and musicians, the show will explore two high-energy ensembles—Panstula and Gumboot. Both dancing styles feature rhythmic stomping and fast-paced movements. The Festival of South African Dance lets audiences see a slice of culture that formed during the Apartheid era of South Africa. Following their historic roots, the performance brings awareness to socioeconomic and political change. Tickets start at $15 and are available at TicketOmaha.com.