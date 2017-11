Midwest Elite Concerts & 1% Productions are proud to bring you the return of Now That's What I Call A Metal Christmas! Live at the one and only Waiting Room Lounge in Omaha, Nebraska on 62nd and Maple.

The Impulsive

with The Phoenix Virus, Glow in the Dark, From the Arc, & Black Velvet

Hosted by the stars of PWP Live

Doors at 7pm, Showtime at 8pm

All Ages Show for $8

On sale now: http://bit.ly/2yIdmrL