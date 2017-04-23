NWU Choir Concert

O'Donnell Auditorium 50th St. & Huntington Ave., Lincoln, Nebraska 68504

Enjoy performances from Nebraska Wesleyan's choir and Omaha Central High School's choir in this upcoming concert.

Info

O'Donnell Auditorium 50th St. & Huntington Ave., Lincoln, Nebraska 68504

Concert

402-465-2269

