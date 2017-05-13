You're invited! Come celebrate Mother's Day a day early with Omaha Area Bikers (OAB) Annual Pancake Feed Benefit for Nebraska Spina Bifida (NSB). Breakfast includes: pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage and a beverage. The cost is $7 for Adults; Children under 10 eat for $3. It's OAB's 31st year! Since 1986, through food and over the road fellowship, OAB has been raising money for the kids and families living with spina bifida in Nebraska. Proceeds from this year's Pancake Feed go to Nebraska Spina Bifida. Tickets available day of at the door. After the Pancake Feed Benefit go for a ride! Old Goats Memorial Run immediately following; sign up 11 a.m. 1 p.m. at the Pancake Feed Benefit. Cost is $10 per rider and proceeds will be donated to the Nebraska Spina Bifida too.