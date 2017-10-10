October 15 - Iron & Wine

Following a pair of collaborative albums, one with Band of Horses’ frontman Ben Bridwell and another with singer-songwriter Jesca Hoop, Sam Beam has returned his focus to Iron & Wine, and in August he released his sixth studio album under the pseudonym, Beast Epic. Despite its title, the record strips Iron & Wine’s instrumentation back from the more grandiose arrangements of albums like 2013’s Ghost on Ghost to just its bare bones, with acoustic guitar, bass and drums dominating most songs. In support of Beast Epic, Beam brings his tour to the Rococo Theatre on October 15. Tickets range from $35 to $69, and seating information is available at rococotheatre.com.