TEDx Omaha, the independently organized local branch under the TED umbrella, will hold its eighth annual speaking engagement at Creighton University’s Harper Center. The theme for the latest iteration of the event is Everything Changes and its lineup of speakers is as diverse as ever: a former press secretary to the Afghanistan president, a software developer, and the leader of a choir for African refugees. Visit tedxomaha.com to get details on all the speakers and purchase tickets.