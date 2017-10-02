October 5 Screaming Females at O’Leaver’s

New Jersey punk rockers Screaming Females return to Nebraska for the third time in 12 months, this time bringing their refreshingly forceful riffing to O’Leaver’s. The band’s last LP, Rose Mountain, came in 2015, but tracks like “Empty Head” and “Triumph” hit just as hard two years later. And despite the lull in releases, frontwoman Marissa Paternoster makes every Screaming Females show worth seeing. With her Stratocaster strapped around her waist, Paternoster, standing at 5’2”, blasts through off-the-cuff soloing while her vibrato vocals beg for intense attention. Oakland garage punks Street Eaters and Omaha femme punks The Boner Killerz open Screaming Females’ Omaha show. Tickets are $10. Purchase them at brownpapertickets.com.