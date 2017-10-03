October 6 - Toadies with Local H

Two alt-rock heavyweights are bound for Omaha when Toadies and Local H hit the Waiting Room this month. Though both bands are best known for huge mid-’90s post-grunge singles — Toadies with “Possum Kingdom” and Local H with “Bound for the Floor” — the two bands have continued touring and releasing records into the present. On Toadies’ latest record, The Lower Side of Uptown, the band still carries a youthful energy with the relentless palm-muting on “Take Me Alive” and the pronounced guitar feedback sprinkled throughout the LP. The same can be said for Local H, whose 2015 release Hey, Killer combines grunge guitars with structural experimentation and frontman Scott Lucas’s esoteric lyrics. Tickets are $20, and more information can be found at waitingroomlounge.com.