October 7 - Queerfest

In June, The Bay hosted Queerfest: A Summer Benefit Show, which featured hours of queer art, music and poetry to highlight the talented artists in Nebraska’s LGBTQA+ community. But that show only hinted at what’s on tap this month at Queerfest — the culmination of the fundraising efforts at June’s event. From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., six slam poets, a youth drag show, and six bands, including Once A Pawn, Plack Blague and Histrionic, will come together at The Bay to celebrate and provide a platform for the queer community. Search “Queerfest” on Facebook for more information. Admission is free and open to all ages.