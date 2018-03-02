Oil and Water- Feature art Exhibit by artists Linda Hatfield and Katrina Methot-Swanson at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery during from February 27 to March 31, 2018. The Artists will host an Artists Reception on First Friday, March 2, 2018 from 5:30-9:00 pm.

The Artists’ Co-op has been showing the work of respected regional artists for more than 40 years. This cooperative group of artists conducts educational and cultural outreach activities, and it maintains and staffs a gallery that features works in a wide variety of media, including sculpture, weaving, painting, pottery, photography, printmaking and drawing. Monthly opening receptions provide opportunities to meet member artists and learn more about their work