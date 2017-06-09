Old Skool Underground Presents: Lovefest in the Midwest 2017

Ticket Link - https://www.freshtix.com/events/lovefestinthemidwest

Lovefest Family Camping and Music Festival

June 9th & 10th

Three Hills Event Center

6251 G Rd. Nebraska City, NE 68410

All Ages! - 14 and under - Free

Byob for 21+ (Very Strictly Enforced)

Loyalty Pre-Sale - On sale Feb 14th - Feb 21st - $40+fees (Only 100 Available)

Regular Pre-Sale - May 1st - $50+fees

Day of Event - $60+fees

FULL ENTERTAINMENT LINE-UP at www.lovefestmidwest.com

Old Skool Underground is proud to announce the return of one of Nebraska’s premier music festivals, Lovefest in the Midwest! Lovefest in the Midwest began as a citywide effort to bring music events to Omaha's parks. Originally spread through word-of-mouth by devoted fans, this all ages, truly grassroots event has developed a massive following over the last 7 years. Led by an awesome crew of some seriously powerful lightworkers in the Lovefest crew and community, this event continued to grow and evolve year after year. Featuring the best of local, regional, and national, bluegrass and funk, soul, reggee, and jam bands, this family-friendly event is widely known as a surefire good time.

Unfortunately, due to logistical issues and to the dismay of many, Lovefest in the Midwest did not go into production in 2016. This year, we are determined to bring back the vibe, feel, and atmosphere that has been missing from our area!

This year's Lovefest promises to be one for the books! Under new management and in a brand spankin' new venue, we have many, many surprises in store for you! We at Old Skool Underground are very excited to jump in with both feet and finally get a chance to work very closely with everyone who made Lovefest such a phenomenon. It is our goal to bring Lovefest back to it’s former glory and then some, but we need YOU to make it that happen. Come enjoy live music, outdoor activities, merchandise vendors, food vendors, performance art, and so much more at this celebration of love, life, and light!