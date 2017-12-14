Omaha African-American Police & Firefighters Exhibit

Now in its new location in the heart of the Historic Jazz District, this special exhibition features photographic archives and artifacts of Omaha African-American Police and Firefighters. The museum is a significant contributor to the local history of Omaha since its founding in 1976. It stands with 81 museums nationwide that focus on the legacy of African-Americans. Visit for free on Thursdays-Saturdays from 1-5 p.m.

