Omaha African-American Police & Firefighters Exhibit

Great Plains Black History Museum 2221 North 24th street, Omaha, Nebraska

Now in its new location in the heart of the Historic Jazz District, this special exhibition features photographic archives and artifacts of Omaha African-American Police and Firefighters. The museum is a significant contributor to the local history of Omaha since its founding in 1976. It stands with 81 museums nationwide that focus on the legacy of African-Americans. Visit for free on Thursdays-Saturdays from 1-5 p.m.

