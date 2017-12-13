Omaha Artist & Entrepreneurial Interest Session 2

We are holding our 2nd session about what you want in the artist and entrepreneurial community. Bring ideas about what you want to see and what you want changed. We had some great responses & ideas from our 1st session that we'll address as well.

We will be sharing our progress at Cali Commons pre-launch, and want to know how we can help you. We've been working hard to format a model to help streamline business involvement with artists' work. Learn how you can get involved and bring some ideas.

Light snacks and drinks will be provided.

EVENT is open to all! We want to connect w/ creatives of all types; artists, performers (music/comedians/dance/theater), tech, entrepreneurs, curators, advocates, writers, & the like.