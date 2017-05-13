Omaha Craft Mafia Modern Maker Show

"Where the Craft Things Are" is a one day show hosted by the Omaha Craft Mafia celebrating modern makers from Nebraska and Iowa and is a creative opportunity to find special gifts for moms, dads and grads! Not only free and open to the public, there will also be food and adult beverages available along with a junior maker station. Bring your family, friends and neighbors to buy handmade!
Info
German American Society 3717 South 120th Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68144 View Map
please enable javascript to view