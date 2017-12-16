Omaha Craft Mafia's Happy Holimade

The Omaha Craft Mafia is proud to present “Happy Holimade”, a handmade holiday shopping experience, on December 16, 2017 from 10:00am to 4:00pm at the German American Society, 3717 South 120th Street.

This is the 8th year that the Omaha Craft Mafia has been promoting and celebrating handmade and DIY with a show focused on local talent. We are dedicated to continuing the tradition of thoughtful gift giving by offering a special event focused only on handcrafted wares.

This family-friendly creative celebration is centrally located with plenty of parking and gathers a wide variety of made goods in one space so everyone can find presents for their gift list. Food and drinks for kids and adults will be available. Everyone is welcome to this FREE event!!!