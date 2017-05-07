The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village will be open every Sunday from May 7th through October 15th from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on 67th & Center Streets.

Join us every weekend and shop for produce, herbs, meats, plants, baked goods, jams, jellies, coffee, cheeses, crafts and much more!

We accept SNAP/EBT! Take advantage of our SNAP Match Program. If you buy $5 or more in SNAP tokens with your EBT card, you will get a $5 complimentary SNAP token. Stop by our onsite information booth located in the intersection of 67th & Mercy Streets for more information. The SNAP Match Program is funded by the Sherwood Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska.

The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village is sponsored by WOWT Channel 6, Q98-Five, University of Nebraska Omaha, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska, Security National Bank, Aksarben Village and the Sherwood Foundation.

For more information visit www.omahafarmersmarket.org