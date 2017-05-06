The Omaha Farmers Market in the Old Market will be open every Saturday from May 6th through October 14th from 8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. on 11th & Jackson Streets.

Join us every weekend and shop for produce, herbs, meats, plants, baked goods, jams, jellies, coffee, cheeses, crafts and much more!

We accept SNAP/EBT! Take advantage of our SNAP Match Program. If you buy $5 or more in SNAP tokens with your EBT card, you will get a $5 complimentary SNAP token. Stop by our onsite information booth located in the parking lot by the white shed for more information. The SNAP Match Program is funded by the Sherwood Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska.

The Omaha Farmers Market in the Old Market is sponsored by WOWT Channel 6, Q98-Five, Park Omaha, Security National Bank, Old Omaha Association, Spinal Balance Health Center, Whole Foods Market, SP+ Parking and the Sherwood Foundation.

For more information visit www.omahafarmersmarket.org