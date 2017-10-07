Omaha North Hills Pottery Tour

This free self-guided tour presents the work of 20 nationally recognized clay artists at four unique venues. Visitors can choose from literally thousands of mugs, bowls, plates, vases, butter dishes, soup tureens, floor pots, totems, masks, tea bowls, sculptures and wall art. ONHPT studio potters from six different states are happy to talk about their techniques and inspirations. To add to the atmosphere every stop has its own unique character and hospitality. Open studios, burning fire pits, homemade soups and wood-fired pizzas, kolaches and pumpkins, wine tastings and live jazz together with a scenic route- -all give this artsy road trip the right blend of fall fun. Plan your route to start at any stop along Hwy 75 including The Florence Mill, off Hwy I-680 at 30th St., Dennison Pottery at 13210 N. 47th St., Too Far North Wine Tasting at 111 N. 14th St. in Ft. Calhoun or at Big Table Studios at 17171 Co Rd 25 near Herman, NE. A downloadable map can be found at the website: www.onhpt.com. Put this on your calendar for a fun way to open the fall season!