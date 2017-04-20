Attend the 17th annual Omaha Police Foundation Officer of the Year Awards Luncheon. Twenty-seven Officers and two units, the Burglary and Gang Unit, will be recognized at the Luncheon for their outstanding work. The 2016 Officer of the Year will be chosen from among the honorees. The Foundation is pleased to welcome Mogens Bay as the Chair of this year’s awards luncheon.

The public is invited to attend. The event will also feature an outdoor exhibit of various law enforcement units and vehicles. Individual tickets are available for $75, or a table of 10 can be reserved for $750. Two chairs at each table may be donated for honored police personnel. Tickets may be purchased at omahapolicefoundation.org.