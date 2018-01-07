Omaha Polyamory Discussion Group meets every First Sunday from 6:30 pm-8:30 pm at Sparta Games 3352 N 108th St, Omaha, NE 68164. We invite any in the Omaha and surrounding areas who embrace, practice and or support ethical non-monogamy based loving relationships to join us. We strive to offer a safe place to meet and discuss: topics, issues and hardships we face as polyamorous individuals and families. Group discussion topics change from month to month.

We are a local chapter of Loving More, a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting discrimination and providing education about polyamory.