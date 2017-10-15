Omaha Public Library announces Food for Fines Week

Omaha Public Library (OPL) will accept food donations during the week of October 15-22 to benefit the Alliance for a Better Omaha, a collaborative of Heart Ministry Center, Together, and Food Bank for the Heartland. OPL cardholders can donate non-expired canned goods and other non-perishable foods in exchange for credit toward overdue fines on their OPL accounts. For each food item donated, two dollars in current fines will be waived, up to a maximum of 10 items/$20.

Patrons who have accrued fines at OPL are encouraged to return long overdue items and have their fines waived for a donation of a food item.

“This is an exciting opportunity for OPL to welcome patrons who have fines on their accounts back to the library,” said OPL Borrower Services Manager Megan Klein-Hewett. “It’s a great way for them to reduce or eliminate fines while providing a service to our community.”

Donations must be brought to the service desk of any Omaha Public Library location. A library card or photo ID must be shown at the time of donation to receive a fine waiver. Food for Fines waivers apply toward late fines only. Customers with questions about their account status and whether or not the waiver will apply should contact their local library branch.

Visit omahalibrary.org for more information on these and additional events and resources at Omaha Public Library’s 12 locations.