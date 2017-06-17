Omaha Rollergirls - Educators Night

Omaha AAA vs. Platte Valley Roller Vixens and Omaha All-Stars vs. No Coast Road Warriors - No Coast Derby Girls

Educators’ Night - Buy one, get one free Adult tickets for teachers and administrators with valid ID at Ralston Box office.

Ticket Pricing:

-Season tickets are $40

-Adult tickets are $12

-Kids ages 4-10 are $6

-Kids age 3 and under are Free

Tickets can be purchased at HomePrideTix.com or at the Ralston Arena box office. The Ralston Arena is located at 7300 Q St, Ralson, NE, 68127