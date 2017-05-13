Omaha Rollergirls - Service Night

to Google Calendar - Omaha Rollergirls - Service Night - 2017-05-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Omaha Rollergirls - Service Night - 2017-05-13 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Omaha Rollergirls - Service Night - 2017-05-13 17:00:00 iCalendar - Omaha Rollergirls - Service Night - 2017-05-13 17:00:00

Ralston Arena 7300 Q Street, Ralston, Nebraska 68127

Omaha AAA vs. Oklahoma Victory Dolls Roller Derby B Team and Omaha All-Stars

Service Night - Buy one get one free Adult tickets for Military, Fire, Rescue and Police with valid ID at the Ralston Arena box office.

Ticket Pricing]:

-Season tickets are $40

-Adult tickets are $12

-Kids ages 4-10 are $6

-Kids age 3 and under are Free

Tickets can be purchased at HomePrideTix.com or at the Ralston Arena box office. The Ralston Arena is located at 7300 Q St, Ralson, NE, 68127

Info

Ralston Arena 7300 Q Street, Ralston, Nebraska 68127 View Map

Concert

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Omaha Rollergirls - Service Night - 2017-05-13 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Omaha Rollergirls - Service Night - 2017-05-13 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Omaha Rollergirls - Service Night - 2017-05-13 17:00:00 iCalendar - Omaha Rollergirls - Service Night - 2017-05-13 17:00:00

Built with Metro Publisher™