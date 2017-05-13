Omaha Rollergirls - Service Night

Omaha AAA vs. Oklahoma Victory Dolls Roller Derby B Team and Omaha All-Stars
Service Night - Buy one get one free Adult tickets for Military, Fire, Rescue and Police with valid ID at the Ralston Arena box office.
Ticket Pricing]:
-Season tickets are $40
-Adult tickets are $12
-Kids ages 4-10 are $6
-Kids age 3 and under are Free
Tickets can be purchased at HomePrideTix.com or at the Ralston Arena box office. The Ralston Arena is located at 7300 Q St, Ralson, NE, 68127
Info
Ralston Arena 7300 Q Street, Ralston, Nebraska 68127 View Map