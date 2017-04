Omaha Rollergirls 2017 Season Opener

Season Opener - Alumni Night Of Honor, any past Omaha Rollergirl skater/official gets a free ticket. To receive your free ticket, email org.pr1@gmail.com.

Omaha AAA vs. Heartland Hellcats Roller Derby

Omaha Allstars vs. TBA

Ticket Pricing:

-Season tickets are $40

-Adult tickets are $12

-Kids ages 4-10 are $6

-Kids age 3 and under are Free

Tickets can be purchased at HomePrideTix.com or at the Ralston Arena box office. The Ralston Arena is located at 7300 Q St, Ralson, NE, 68127