Omaha Rollergirls are celebrating fall and would like you to come join us for games, a haunted corridor, a spider & fly web maze, a skeleton assembly race, and more!

Cost:

5 and under FREE

6-15 is $3 (one free 6-10 yr old with paid adult)

16+ (adult) is $5

This event will be over 2 days. October 21st will be from 1-5p and October 22nd will be from 12-4p.

Spook you there!