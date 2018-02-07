Omaha Senior Living Research Seminar

We want your opinion and perspectives as we prepare Omaha's finest senior living campus. Join us February 7 at the West Omaha Marriott and have your voice heard on the services and amenities most important to you. If you're considering moving into a senior living community in the next decade -- or will help your parents move -- we want to talk to you. The 90-minute event will feature food, drinks and a moderated discussion. All participants will receive free parking, a free gourmet meal and a thank you gift card. RSVP to reserve your space. www.OmahaActiveSeniorLiving.com