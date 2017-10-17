Omaha SOUP: Community & Crowdfunding

Omaha SOUP is a microgranting dinner celebrating and supporting creative community projects in Omaha. For a minimum donation of $5, attendees receive soup, salad, bread and a vote and hear from four presentations ranging from art, urban agriculture, social justice, social entrepreneurs, education, technology and more. Each presenter has four minutes to share their idea and answer four questions from the audience.

At the event, attendees eat, talk, share resources, enjoy art and vote on the project they think benefits the city the most. At the end of the night, we count the ballots and the winner goes home with all of the money raised to carry out their project. Winners come back to a future SOUP dinner to report their project’s progress.

Our first city-wide event is October 17th with the goal to host bi-annually. We're teaching this model to neighborhood leaders and other community organizations to replicate the model across the city year round.

BASIC PREMISE

A neighborhood/city/community-based crowdfunding dinner.

• 4 pre-selected projects have four minutes to share their idea and answer 4 questions from the diners.

• The projects can be about ANYTHING! No restrictions.

THE ONLY TWO RULES OF SOUP

1 Presenters can’t use technology to present their ideas.

2 The idea has be to be about within Omaha.

DINNER

Potluck-style (for our friends that don’t use that word, that means everyone is encouraged to bring

food for all to share). To attract diners, we give food-makers 60 seconds after the presentations to share

anything they are working on in the community (events, questions, projects, businesses, etc).

DOOR PRICE

$5 suggested donation.

Why? SOUP wishes to eliminate barriers to participants, so some throw in $20 while others $0.20

WHAT WE WANT TO DO

• Empower residents

• Help create jobs

• Allow people to establish new relationships and networks

• Promote action and change

• Foster critical dialogue

• Instill neighborhood pride

• Provide a deeper understanding of democracy

GOAL

The winner goes home with the money raised at the door. Attendees have engaged and participated

alongside other people who share in the desire for a better Omaha. Diners have shared resources

and ideas with all presenters. Connections have been made. Conversations have been had. People have

felt empowered.

SOUP PHILOSOPHY

SOUP is a place for people to gather and to feel safe. Omaha SOUP is not the granter of the funds.

Our job is to plan a dinner that creates an environment where participants can vote on what project

wins the money from door. Each individual who walks through the door is agreeing to grant the money

to the project they think is most deserving through democracy and critical conversation. We then ask

past winners to come back in a few months to share with the community what they did with the money.

That’s it.