OneWorld Milagro Dinner

Milagro – when a community comes together to make miracles happen for those in need.

Each November, OneWorld Community Health Centers invites its supporters to celebrate a healthier future for our community. Our annual Milagro Dinner is an opportunity to honor individuals and organizations who make Milagros (“miracles” in Spanish) happen for the most vulnerable children and families we serve. With the help of supporters like you, we can continue to provide quality, affordable care to all, regardless of status, identity or ability to pay.

The warm ambiance of our program provides the perfect opportunity to mingle and unwind as we recognize the good works of our volunteers and partners. Come for an evening of style and ease and leave inspired by the miracles that happen when a community works together.

This year’s Milagro Dinner will take place on Thursday, November 2, 2017 and will feature guest speaker Maria Teresa Kumar, who is the founding President and Chief Executive Officer of Voto Latino and an Emmy-nominated MSNBC Contributor.

Evening Program:

Cocktail reception and silent auction: 5:30 p.m.

Dinner & program: 6:30 p.m.

Guest speaker: 7:30 p.m.

Learn more about the Milagro Dinner: http://bit.ly/2v9XoYG

Purchase tickets: http://bit.ly/2njSAXY