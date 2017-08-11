OneWorld’s 2017 Back-to-School Bash is just around the corner! This year, the event will take place on Friday, August 11th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the northeast parking lot of the Livestock Exchange Building (4290 S. 30th Street).

At this event, we provide free health screenings and information through a health fair, and we supply school supplies, snacks and activities for children as they prepare for another school year. Join us for a fun and educational afternoon!

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/2t9wnCp.