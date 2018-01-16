OPA announces special Cultural Inclusion Summit surrounding 'The King and I'

Omaha Performing Arts, Ambassador Theatre Group and NETworks Presentations LLC announce the national tour of the Lincoln Center Theater Production of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s THE KING AND I will make its Omaha premiere at the Orpheum Theater for one January 16-21, 2018 as part of the Omaha Performing Arts Broadway Series. To purchase tickets, visit TicketOmaha.com, call 402.345.0606 or visit the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas Street. Ticket prices start at $35.

THE KING AND I, directed by Tony Award® winner Bartlett Sher, won four 2015 Tony Awards® including Best Revival of a Musical. Hailed as “first-rate, sumptuous” (The New York Times) and "too beautiful to miss" (New York Magazine), the production played 538 performances on Broadway at the Vivian Beaumont Theater.

Bartlett Sher is reunited with the award-winning creative team from Rodgers & Hammerstein’s South Pacific and The Light in the Piazza….MORE INFORMATION INCLUDED IN ATTACHED NEWS RELEASE.

***Omaha Performing Arts will host a special Cultural Inclusion summit in conjunction with this engagement. For more information, click here:https://www.omahaperformingarts.org/learn-and-engage/community/creative-learning-projects