Join the Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts for a day of creativity and fun for the whole family. Hear artists-in-residence and our Curator-in-Residence talk about their artistic and curatorial practices and take advantage of the rare chance to visit artist-in-residence live/work studios. Guests may also participate in an all-ages, hands-on art activity.

MEMBERS MIMOSA BRUNCH | 10:30 AM–12 PM

Mimosas, brunch, and a preview of artists’ studios before opening to the public—for Members only. Become a Bemis member and celebrate the creativity happening here this spring. Join online at bemiscenter.org/membership.

OPEN HOUSE / OPEN STUDIOS | 12–4 PM

Free and open to the public.

12–1 PM – ARTalks with Artists-in-Residence + Curator-in-Residence

1–2 PM – Live Performance

2–4 PM – Open Studios

2–4 PM – All-ages Art Workshop

Free parking available.