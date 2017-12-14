Opening Night Fan Event Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Join us for the Opening Night Fan Event of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Thursday, December 14th at 6:00pm. Guests will be among the first to see the new movie and five minutes of bonus content. As an added bonus, all attendees will receive special edition Star Wars Trading Cards and a free small popcorn.

to Google Calendar - Opening Night Fan Event Star Wars: The Last Jedi - 2017-12-14 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Opening Night Fan Event Star Wars: The Last Jedi - 2017-12-14 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Opening Night Fan Event Star Wars: The Last Jedi - 2017-12-14 16:00:00 iCalendar - Opening Night Fan Event Star Wars: The Last Jedi - 2017-12-14 16:00:00

https://ticketing.us.veezi.com/purchase/990?siteToken=zcp2b6r8jtza5n7kavz19j30xg

Aksarben Cinema South 67th St, Omaha, Nebraska 68106