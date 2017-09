Opera and Entrees

Enhance your opera experience by joining other Opera Omaha Patrons for a Tosca inspired pre-performance Roman dinner!

Friday, November 3, 2017

Social | 5:00 P.M.

Dinner | 5:30 P.M.

Magnolia Hotel

1615 Howard St. Omaha, NE

$55 per person

Includes Four Entrée Roman Dinner.

Cash Bar to include perfect pairings to entrees.

$10 valet parking

Vehicles can be picked up after the performance.

RSVP to Laura Jaros by Friday, October 27. Payments can be made to Opera Omaha with Attn: Laura Jaros. Contact Laura by phone at 402-346-7372 or by email at ljaros@operaomaha.org.

Online registration coming soon