Opera Boot Camp: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

You may be familiar with Mozart’s music, but how well do you know the opera trilogy that forever revolutionized the art form? In this three-part Opera Boot Camp series, newcomers and seasoned opera lovers alike will deepen their understanding of the life and works of one of the greatest collaborations in musical history, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Lorenzo Da Ponte. Find out how this duo created three of the most memorable operas in the repertoire and forever changed the musical landscape. Opera Omaha’s Engagement Programs Manager Dimitri Kontos presents stimulating talks accompanied by audio and video excerpts this January at Le Bouillon.