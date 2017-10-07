UNO Libraries will present an oral history workshop on Saturday, October 7th from 2 PM to 5 PM at the Union for Contemporary Art.

This presentation is funded by Humanities Nebraska and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

The oral history workshop will offer instruction and guidance on conducting oral history interviews led by Jade Rogers. The workshop will provide community members with oral history best practices, sample interview agreements, biographical questionnaires, example recording devices, and other tools and training to begin conducting oral history interviews. The workshop is open to any interested community member. No prior experience with oral history interviews is required.

RSVPs are appreciated, but not required. More information is available at https://orgsync.com/144195/events/2038956/occurrences/4860506. Direct any questions to Amy Schindler, Director of Archives & Special Collections at UNO Libraries, acschindler@unomaha.edu or 402.554.6046.