PWP Live Presents" WrestleRama at The Waiting Room!

Ted and Wally's Premium Homemade Ice Cream Presents:

PWP Live WrestleRama!!

Thursday December 7th at The Waiting Room Lounge

Featuring:*** LAST TEAM STANDING - THE FIGHT & FLIGHT CONNECTION vs MIDWEST BLOOD

These two teams have been at each other's throats for months now, and this could be the battle to end this rivalry once and for all! The only way to win is to incapacitate BOTH members of one team at the same time to where neither man is able to answer the referee's ten count!*** BRANDEN JUAREZ collides with PRESTON MAXWELL, with major stakes!If Branden wins, then Preston's career is over for good!!.....but, if Preston wins, then he will...."own" Branden. What exactly would that mean? Who will come out on top? This is definitely a can't miss match!!*** PWP Tag Team Champions PAT POWERS and "DELICIOUS" DEVIN CARTER defend against GUNS and BEER - DUKE CORNELL and DARREN "MOONSHINE" RUSSELLPat and Carter captured the PWP Tag Team Titles from Guns and Beer the last time they clashed, but not without controversy. Duke and Moonshine are now invoking their rematch clause, and have their sights set squarely on regaining the titles that they were robbed of!*** WOMEN'S ACTION - "THE QUEEN B" BROOKE VALENTINE vs VALENTINA LOCABoth these women have impressive credentials, as Valentine has recently been training with Michael Elgin, and Loca was trained by WWE's Seth Rollins and former PWP star Marek Brave at the Black and Brave Wrestling Academy. These two women are looking to make an impact in PWP, and we'll see what they've got on December 7th!Also in action:* PWP Rising Phoenix Champion - JOEY DANIELS* CON ARTIEST* ZAC JAMES* PAUL DANIELS w/ "MANAGER SUPREME" AXEL GREECE* DALTON LEE ROTH* "THE KARAOKE KING" PURPLE* "THE RUGGER FROM DOWN UNDER" ROBERT STORM* "THE CANDYMAN" WILLY SWEET* CARSON ROCKWELL* And more!!Tickets just $10 in advance, $13 day of, while they last!!Advance tickets available at Ted and Wally's Premium Homemade Ice Cream (both Old Market & Benson locations).Or online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/6041401?partner_id=226&cobrand=1percentDoors open at 7:00 PM, action kicks off at 8!!The Waiting Room Lounge6212 Maple St.Omaha, NEBE THERE!!!www.PWPlive.netwww.Facebook.com/PWPlivewww.Instagram.com/PWPlivewww.Twitter.com/PWPlivewww.Youtube.com/PWPwrestling