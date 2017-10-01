A Page of Madness Scored by Alloy Orchestra

On Sunday, October 1, 2017, at 7 pm, the brilliant trio Alloy Orchestra will return to Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater for a live musical performance set to A PAGE OF MADNESS, Teinosuke Kinugasa’s landmark of Japanese horror.

Advance tickets for the special event are on sale now at Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater (1340 Mike Fahey St.) and online at http://bit.ly/2wCcBRs. Tickets are $16 general, $14 for students, seniors, teachers and military, and $12 for Film Streams Members.

A PAGE OF MADNESS is a relentlessly strange experimental spectacle that bewildered Japanese audiences on release in 1926. Though the film consists mostly of chilling visions of mental unwellness, the story centers on a man who begins work at a mental asylum so he can plot his wife’s escape from that same institution. Remarkably, its auteur was reputedly unversed in Western film, which already included abstract spookies like THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI, and instead was working from his own darkly disjointed vision. Fascinatingly, though Kinugasa went on to become a pillar of mainstream Japanese cinema (even bringing home the Palme d’Or from Cannes in 1954), his bizarre horror masterpiece was thought lost for decades until the director himself uncovered a print in his storehouse.

Formed in Boston in 1990, the Alloy Orchestra (Roger Miller, Ken Winokur and Terry Donahue) began their love affair with silent films with an original score for METROPOLIS in 1991. In the years since, they have written original scores for more than 30 feature-length film presentations and performed more than a thousand shows around the world. Working with an outrageous assemblage of peculiar objects, the group’s members employ instruments ranging from the expected (clarinet, keyboards) to the not-so-much (“junk”).

Alloy’s October 1 performance to A PAGE OF MADNESS will mark the group’s eighth visit to Film Streams’ Ruth Sokolof Theater. Previous performances include Fritz Lang’s METROPOLIS in 2010, a collection of silent-era short films in 2011, THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 2012, the Lon Chaney drama HE WHO GETS SLAPPED in 2013, Dziga Vertov’s city symphony MAN WITH A MOVIE CAMERA in 2014, Buster Keaton’s classic THE GENERAL in 2015, and the circus-set murder story VARIETÉ in 2016.

For more information, questions or requests, please contact Patrick Kinney at (402) 933-0259 x 11 or patrick@filmstreams.org. For more information about the Alloy Orchestra, visit http://www.alloyorchestra.com.