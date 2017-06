This training provides the tools needed to start and sustain a support group where parents can share their experiences, learn and grow from each other, and be able to advocate for their child.

This workshop will be presented in Spanish

No childcare provided.

Please register with Graciela at

402-403-3910.

If you have questions, please call PTI Nebraska at

(402) 346-0525 or (800) 284-8520.