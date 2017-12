PAW Patrol Live! returns to Omaha! Featuring a cast of everybody’s favorite PAW Patrol characters and presented by VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon, PAW Patrol Live! shows that “no job is too big, no pup is too small,” and shares lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as the characters each use their unique skills and teamwork.

Performance times vary by day. Go to TicketOmaha.com for times and information.