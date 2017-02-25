Perfect Pour: A Craft Cocktail Competition

The Mastercraft 1111 N. 13th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Join the Friends of Nebraska Children and the Nebraska Chapter of the United States Bartenders’ Guild for a 1950’s Cuban-themed craft cocktail competition benefiting the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

Prepare for a showdown between Omaha and Lincoln's brightest and most innovative bartenders! Local mixologists will prepare their best craft cocktails using Brugal rum. There will be live music, authentic period photography, and an amazing opportunity to make a difference for Nebraska's most vulnerable kids.

General admission is $75. VIP packages for two ($250) or four ($450) include access to a VIP Cabana Salon and an open bar. Sponsorships opportunities are also available.

The Mastercraft 1111 N. 13th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

402-819-9361

