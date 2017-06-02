Petshop presents EGGMAN2500

Petshop invites you to the opening reception for "EGGMAN2500: Mass Production, Manual Labour, Content Creation, Repetition, Madness & the Zen of Screenprinting" Friday, June 2 from 7-10 p.m. The exhibition runs from June 2 - July 28

From Eggman: To commemorate 25 years working in the screenprinting industry, I have created a new "limited edition" print. "EGGMAN2500" is a 2 color screenprint on recycled cardboard. Each print has been individually cut, hand pulled, and hand numbered to 2500. The entire run of prints will be available for free to all, one per person.

I wanted to make a piece that rides the line between fine art and the disposable by replacing traditional acid free, archival paper with used cereal and beer boxes. I wanted to challenge the concept of a limited edition by creating such a large run of prints using manual, DIY means. The repetition of images and the physical process of printing becomes a zen like experience for me.

Also on display will be supplemental drawings and prints, as well as misprints and other materials used in the process.

About the artist:Eggman (aka Mike Scheef), artist, printer, drawer of 1000 wrestlers, cofounder of Caesium Gallery, Omaha