Photography 101 // Understanding Your Camera

Welcome to photography! This two hour class with Jameson & Heather of Hooton Images is all about getting you comfortable with your camera and its functions, as well as learning about focal length, composition and more! Whether you want to take better pictures of your cat, capture your kid at soccer practice, or are even planning on starting a career in photography, this class will give you the tools to feel more confident in achieving your creative goals.

For this class you will need a digital or film SLR camera. If you haven't decided on a camera yet or are waiting to buy one until you learn more, email us and we can help you find the right fit!