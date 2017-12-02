Physicians Mutual & WOWT Holiday Market

Holiday shoppers looking for out-of-the-ordinary gifts (and maybe a little something for themselves, too!) will find an array of choices at the annual Physicians Mutual and WOWT Holiday Market. Returning to Aksarben Village on Saturday, Dec. 2, and Sunday, Dec. 3, and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, the classic German-style open-air market is housed under heated tents that encompass approximately 14,000 square feet on Mercy Road at 67th Street. Stroll the tents and feast your eyes on food, wine, jewelry, photography, decorations for the home – and more – from over 55 local vendors. Santa will be under the tents on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.!

Please leave your pets at home – we even asked Santa to leave his reindeer at the North Pole!