PINTS & PUNCHLINES with COMEDIAN DAVE WAITE

Los Angeles-based comedian Dave Waite is a charismatic oddball whose shows are non-stop fun. Thanks in part to stellar performances on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Comedy Central’s Not Safe with Nikki Glaser, and Last Comic Standing, comedy fans everywhere are enthralled by the Kentucky native’s offbeat outlook on life. Dave is a beloved guest on several top-rated podcasts and radio shows, including Doug Loves Movies and the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom show. His highly anticipated album “Dead Waite” by on tour records is available now on Amazon and iTunes, and his previous albums can be heard frequently on SiriusXM and Pandora. In addition to maintaining a healthy tour schedule, Dave also co-produces The Secret Show, a popular comedy night at the Blind Barber in Culver City, CA.

Featuring:

Logan Guntzelman

Dave Campbell

and

Brad Stewart

Hosted by Jake Gardner

This months Pints and Punchlines is brought to you by Thunderhead Brewery!

For only $10 you get

- First Thunderhead beer

- A souvenir Thunderhead pint glass

- Entry into the stand up comedy show