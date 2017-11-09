Pissed On / Falter / Downtrod

https://www.facebook.com/events/1947434888843473/?acontext

PISSED ON

Louisville, KY grindcore

https://pissedonband.bandcamp.com/

"The Hanged Man is the critically acclaimed debut EP from Louisville, KY band Pissed On. It imbues the musical veracity of a wide range of metal, punk, and hardcore. Decibel Magazine scored this "grindcore dossier" a 7/10, complimenting the genre experimentation, vocal work, and intense grind; Metal Injection scored it a 9/10 saying "...The Hanged Man certainly marks Pissed On as a band that should be watched and listened to repeatedly. There’s something even more sinister lurking beneath this surface and I can’t wait to see the beast’s black underbelly."; New Noise Magazine gave it a 10/10 saying "...What Pissed On have unleashed in The Hanged Man is truly spectacular. Not just in a superb blend of instrumental works that reflects various tones, attitudes, and structure, but that also transforms the emotions of the mind... [they] will surely be remembered for putting out one of the most devastating records of this year."

FALTER

Milwaukee, WI hardcore/grindcore/powerviolence

https://falterhc.bandcamp.com/

DOWNTROD

Omaha doom

https://downtrod.bandcamp.com/album/downtrod

"A morose blend of pain-soaked, depressive doom and spiteful, hostile sludge."

$5.00

21+