The Plants that Create the World's Great Drinks: Loveland Garden Club Lecture featuring Amy Stewart

Join us for a round of "booze and botany" as best-selling author Amy Stewart returns to Omaha to present "The Drunken Botanist: The Plants that Create the World's Great Drinks."

Explore the mysterious and intertwining plant/drink connection through flavorful history lessons, anecdotes and recipes. Stewart will discuss the dizzying array of herbs, flowers, trees, fruits, and fungi that humans have, through ingenuity, inspiration, and sheer desperation, contrived to transform into alcohol. The cafe will be open to purchase dinner prior to the lecture from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and a complimentary dessert reception will follow.

Cost of the lecture is $10 for members and $14 for non-members. Space is limited. Please call (402) 346-4002, ext. 201 or email m.sears@omahabotanicalgardens.org to register and make payment by April 3.

This lecture series is made possible by a generous gift from the Loveland Garden Club, Garden Club of America.

Lauritzen Gardens 100 Bancroft St., Omaha, Nebraska 68108 View Map
