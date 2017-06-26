Play Auditions for Brigit Saint Brigit's production of A RAISIN IN THE SUN

Auditions for Brigit Saint Brigit Theatre Company's production of Lorraine Hansberry's powerful drama A RAISIN IN THE SUN will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, June 26 and 27. Patty Driscoll will direct, and auditionees will be asked to read from the script. Rehearsals begin the week of July 31, the play opens Sept. 7, running 4 weekends through Oct. 1. The play calls for the following actors as per race, gender, and age-range played: 3 African American women (1 in 60s, 1 in 30s, 1 late teens/early 20s), 2 African American men (mid-30s), 2 African American men (20s), 2 African American men (20s-40s), 1 African American boy (about 10 yrs), 1 Caucasian man (middleaged).

Those who would like to familiarize themselves with the play can find it at public or university libraries or can stream the 1961 film online through iTunes or Amazon. (That version was adapted for the screen by Hansberry herself, and most of the actors it features were also in the 1959 Broadway debut, including Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, and Louis Gossett, Jr.)